Shriya Saran Looks Stunning In Black Crocheted Crop Top, See Pics From Her Italian Diaries

Shriya Saran is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has always won the hearts of the audience through her exceptional acting abilities. The love that she has received from the audience is well deserved due to her fantastic filmography.

She has not only impressed the South Indian audience but has also made a name for herself in Bollywood after giving stellar performances in Drishyam, Drishyam 2 and more. And currently, she is enjoying a romantic getaway in the picturesque city of Rome, Italy, with her husband, Andrei Koscheev. The actress has shared some stunning pictures from there.

Shriya is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her life with her fans there. In a new post on Instagram, she shared some pictures from her vacation in Rome. The Drishyam actress is seen happily posing for the camera in a black crocheted crop top featuring beaded embroidery and black and grey tassels. She paired her top with a mini skirt. The actress looks in a joyful mood, wearing sunglasses. She captioned the post, “Wearing my fav @payalsinghal in Rome."

Shriya’s fans were in awe to see their favourite actress in a beautiful avatar. Many of them went to the comments section and showered her with compliments. One of her fans wrote, “Beautiful ma’am," and another commented, “Wow you look so lovely. Love your style ma’am."

Earlier, she had also uploaded a series of pictures with her husband, Andrei Koscheev. In the picture, the adorable couple seemed lost in each other’s embrace as they enjoyed their romantic vacation. In another picture, they were also seen sharing a peck with each other. The pictures captured their fun-filled moments during the vacation, as the couple were seen walking cheerfully on the streets of Rome. She captioned the post, “Kiss in Rome."

Shriya and her long-time Russian boyfriend tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2018. Since then, they have been spotted at various events together and are often seen showering love on each other.