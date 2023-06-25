Shriya Saran Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in a Sexy Denim Dress, Gets Brutally Trolled

Shriya Saran opted for a bold and beautiful look for her Saturday night outing. The actress, who is known for her Drishyam movies among others, opted for an all-blue cut look for the night. While the outfit had Shriya stepping out of her comfort zone with utmost confidence, she was brutally trolled.

In the videos shared by the paparazzi, Shriya was seen making her way to an event wearing an off-shoulder denim dress that featured deep cuts around the waist. The body-hugging outfit helped her accentuate her curves. Shriya styled the denim dress with a statement necklace and tied her hair up into a pony.

Although a bold look on Shriya, many people were unimpressed. A section of social media compared her with Urfi Javed while another section felt the dress did not suit Shriya.

“It’s looking so bad on her," a social media user wrote. “Such a stupid dress, why this is so cheap fashion some people think this is high class Not classy at all," added another. “Why is everyone borrowing clothes from urfi nowadays," a third comment read. “Wat is this… fashion disaster," a fourth user commented. “Kya ho gaya hai sabko…. Turning urfi," another comment read. “Urfi Javed lite version has arrived," a user wrote.

Shriya Saran is known for pulling off some sexy looks. Having made many appearances in the recent months with and without her husband, Russian businessman Andrei Koscheev, Shriya has ensured she turns heads.

Shriya made her acting debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam, but she had her first commercial success with the 2002 film Santosham. Later, she appeared in many successful movies like Chatrapathi, Sivaji: The Boss, Mission Istaanbul, RRR and Drishyam franchise, to name a few. She was last seen in the musical film Music School, written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Sharman Joshi, Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswami.