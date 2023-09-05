Shriya Saran Stuns In Light Grey Ensemble, Shares Love For Comfort And Style

Shriya Saran is a renowned face in Telugu, Tamil as well as Hindi cinema. The actress also never compromises on her fashion choices and puts her best fashion foot forward. She recently turned muse for a clothing label and left the fans gushing over her pictures from her photoshoot for the brand. Shriya looks stunning in a light grey transparent saree which she paired with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with a ring, earrings, and a red bindi. She accentuated her look with a shade of lipstick and Kehlol eyes.

These pictures were a jaw-dropping moment for Shriya’s fans. They wrote that Shriya resembles a goddess in a saree. Another commented that she looked beautiful, cutest, and gorgeous in this outfit. Others flooded the comment section with hearts and flower emoticons.

The actress treated the fans to another set of pictures in the same outfit but chose a silver-coloured bindi instead of a red one. The fitting of this outfit also accentuated the well-toned figure of Shriya. She wrote in the caption," Love this stunning saree. Light, easy to wear and very sexy!!!".

Shriya last acted in the film Music School directed by Paparao Biyyala which entertained the audience. This film is a musical that revolves around how the prevailing Indian education system and parents put pressure on children to be competitive in their studies. Due to this, there is no time amongst the students for co-curricular activities like art and culture.

Against this background, two music and drama teachers Mary and Manoj struggle to put up The Sound of Music. This film boasted a stellar star cast comprising Prakash Raj, Sharman Joshi, Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, and others. Viewers appreciated it and one of them commented that Music School is a poignantly written and superbly executed satire.

As of now, Shriya is looking forward to her upcoming film titled Nadada written and directed by Rahul Singh Rana Krishna. This film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to hit the big screens on April 4, 2024. Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha, Rajneesh Duggal, and Shanvi Srivastava are expected to comprise the cast of this film.