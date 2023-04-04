Shriya Saran Stuns Internet With ‘One Of Her Favourite Photos’ On Instagram

Shriya Saran is a celebrity known for her movies like Drishyam and Manam among many other films in her illustrative career. If she is not busy winning the hearts of the internet with her impeccable fashion sense, she grabs attention with her candid photoshoot with her lovely daughter. Today the actress is in the spotlight after she uploaded “one of her favourite photos” on social media and left the internet in awe of her beauty.

Dropping a glam photo on Instagram, Shriya Saran sent her fandom into a frenzy as she candidly posed for the camera. Giving a ditched-all-clothes vibe, the actress looked gorgeous with her flawless skin, smokey bold eyes, eyebrows on fleek, red lips and beaming highlighter. “Still one of my favourite pictures”, read her caption.

As soon as the photo was posted, fans bombarded the comment section writing praise for the actress. One user wrote, “Looks like a photo dump is happening! You’re looking great Shriya. I have grown up watching your movies. Yours and Tharun’s combination, we just love. You’re the same even now.” Another wrote, “Gorgeous one stay beautiful. Stay blessed.” One more commented, “Still and forever you are my favourite heroine ma’am.”

Shriya Saran married her Russian boyfriend-businessman Andrei Koscheev in 2018, and the couple has a daughter named Radha. She can often be seen posting glimpses of her personal life featuring her husband, daughter and close friends.

On the work front, she was a part of Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. It starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others. The movie also won the prestigious Oscar for its soundtrack Natu Natu. Shriya Saran also posted this glorious win on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “So so so happy, you guys did it! Telugu song at the Oscars! Ufff too good! Amazing!”

She was also seen in the second instalment of the Ajay Devgn-starrer movie Drishyam along with Ishita Dutta, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. The diva was last seen as Madhumathi in the movie Kabzaa. It is helmed by R. Chandru, Shivu Hiremath and Soori. The movie also features Upendra and Sudeep in pivotal roles.

