South actress Shriya Saran always enthralls her fans with her glamorous personality and acting chops. Recently, she shared a few pictures with her two-year-old daughter Radha on social media, which is now making a huge buzz on the internet. In the pictures, Shriya can be seen donning a multicoloured co-ord set. She can also be seen donning a floral crown. Shriya dressed her daughter in a white dress.

The mother-daughter duo looks adorable. Shriya Saran opted for a minimal makeup look while flaunting her open wavy tresses. Her fashion sense and bewitching personality made her look like a diva. She was seen posing with her daughter amid a scenic grass field, and on a staircase as well. In some of the photos, Shriya can be seen in a playful mood with Radha.

Shriya Saran captioned her post, “Thank you @portraits_by_Sinjita for capturing me with Radha”. Social media users have showered her with love and admiration. One social media user wrote, “Aww this is precious”. Another user commented, “Now this got my heart”. The third user wrote, “Beautiful”. One user also wrote, “Omg Shriya love this picture with Radha”.

Shriya’s fashion sense is unmatchable and her Instagram pictures are proof of this. She often shares pictures and videos which create a storm on the internet. Some time back, Shriya wore a stylish yet elegant western outfit which made her look phenomenal.

She dated tennis player Andrei Koscheev for a few years before she tied the wedding knot with him in Udaipur in 2018. The duo welcomed their daughter Radha in January 2020.

Shriya Saran started her acting journey with the 2001-Telugu film Ishtam. She had her first commercial success with Nuvve Nuvve. Shriya is known for films including Drishyam, Manam, Awarapan, and RRR. She has also acted in films such as Sandakari, NTR Kathanayakudu, Gayatri, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Bhageeratha. Now, she has a few films in the pipeline including Kabzaa, Nadada, Music School, Naragasooran, and Drishyam 3.

Andrei Koscheev is reckoned as a popular Russian Tennis player, as well as a well-known entrepreneur.

