Shruthi Raj-starrer Family Drama Thalattu To End Soon, Makers Planning Climax Scene

One of the most popular Tamil family drama TV serials, Thalattu is inching closer to its end. According to reports, the makers are planning to telecast the climax of the show as a four-hour special episode with a surprise for the audience. In an interaction with the media, actress Shruthi Raj expressed her happiness to be part of the show.

“I am very happy to be a part of Thalattu and it has reached a new milestone. Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support us. For me, it’s a really painful time to witness the role of musician Priya come to an end so quickly," she added.

The serial broadcasted on Sun TV on April 26, 2021, has crossed more than 720 episodes. The serial features Krishna, Shruthi Raj, and Sri Latha as the main leads. Along with them, Sridevi Ashok, Sarvesh Raghav, Dharani, Muthaiah, Rishi Keshav, Tharshika, Sahana Shetty, Vineeth Sundaram, Bharatha Naidu, Suresh Joshua, Mohan Sharma, Eshwara Moorthy, Vidhya Balachandran, Nathan Shyam, KS Jayalakshmi, Karpagavalli, and Arunkumar Padmanabhan in the prominent roles. Pratap Mani has written and directed the daily soap opera.

The show narrates the story of Vijay, Isai, and their son. But it takes a u-turn when Vijay’s mother returns to his life to work as a maid who left him when he was a toddler.

The Tamil drama is the remake of the Bengali serial titled, Amar Shona Chader Kona which aired on March 28, last year and ended on September 17, last year. The daily soap is also streaming on Sun NXT.

Shruthi Raj has made her niche in the Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films and television industries.

The actress has initially begun her career with films. Some of her work includes Maanbumigu Maanavan, Ini Ellam Sugame, Veedekkadi Mogudandi, Udayapuram Sulthan, and Kadhal Dot Com among others.

In 2009, the actress made her debut in the Telly World with Sun TV’s prime-time serial, Thendral. Thirumathi Selvam, Annakodiyum Aindhu Pengalum, and Apoorva Raagangal are some of her other notable works.