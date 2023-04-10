Shruti Haasan Makes SPECIAL Request To Filmmakers After Sridevi Chiranjeevi Song; Find Out

Watching actresses groove in the prettiest chiffon sarees amidst the snowclad mountains is not a new sight. Some of the most popular songs have top divas romancing their co-stars in such chilly weather conditions. However, South actress Shruti Haasan has slammed this norm that has been ongoing in the entertainment industry for years. A video is doing the rounds where Shruti pointed out how male actors are allowed to wear jackets, but actresses have to deal with the cold while shooting for the song. She further requested the filmmakers to stop making actresses shoot in the cold weather wearing sarees.

The Luck actress in a now-viral video, says, “I don’t like dancing in the snow. It is really difficult. The hero can wear a jacket. We don’t even have a jacket, coat, shawl, or anything. Just a blouse and saree in the snow. I just have a request or a petition that we stop doing that, please. I just did it recently.” The clip further shows her dancing to Waltair Veerayya’s song Sri Devi Chiranjeevi. Shruti is seen in wearing a light saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. On the other hand, megastar Chiranjeevi is seen wearing a T-shirt paired with trousers, a jacket and shoes.

Earlier too, the 37-year-old singer-actor spoke about feeling uncomfortable while shooting for this song. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “I do hope and completely be very honest that I don’t have to do another song in the snow wearing a saree because physically it is so uncomfortable, but I guess, people still want to see it and we will have to keep doing it. It is truly uncomfortable for a woman."

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was part of the two big Pongal Telugu releases this year, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. Currently, she has just completed filming Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, opposite Prabhas.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News