Shruti Haasan To Kajal Aggarwal, Actresses Who Worked Opposite Real-Life Father-Son Duos

Actresses in various Indian film industries have often acted opposite heroes double their age. Did you know some South actresses have been paired opposite real-life father-son duo on-screen? Today, we will take a look at some of these South actresses, who have not cared about the stereotypes regarding the age gap and acted opposite both father and son. Read on.

Shruti Haasan- Shruti has worked with Chiranjeevi in the film Waltair Veerayya and his son Ram Charan in Yevadu. Both Waltair Veerayya and Yevadu thrived on their box-office run.

Kajal Aggarwal- Kajal has acted opposite Ram Charan in films like Magadheera, Naayak, and Govindudu Andari Vaadele. She also acted as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No 150.

Tamannaah Bhatia- Tamannaah Bhatia worked with Ram Charan in the film Rachcha. She will now share the screen space alongside actor Chiranjeevi in Bhola Shankar, which will hit the screens on August 11. Rachcha was a box-office disaster and was slammed by critics as well.

Rakul Preet Singh- She enacted the role of Bramarambha in the Telugu film Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, opposite Naga Chaitanya. She played the female lead in Manmadhudu 2 as well, starring his father Nagarjuna. Both films received poor reviews upon their release.

Lavanya Tripathi- Lavanya had essayed the female lead Anjali in Yuddham Sharanam, starring Naga Chaitanya. She also played a key role in the hit film Soggade Chinni Nayana, starring Nagarjuna. Yuddham Sharanam received mixed to poor reviews, while Soggade Chinni Nayana was a hit.

Rati Agnihotri- Rati portrayed the female lead in Kaliyuga Ramudu starring the stalwart NT Rama Rao. He had written, directed, and acted in this film backed by Ramakrishna Cine Studios. Rati also acted opposite his son Nandamuri Balakrishna in Sri Madvirat Veera Brahmendra Swamy Charitra. Kaliyuga Ramudu was a box-office disappointment, but the audience loved Sri Madvirat Veera Brahmendra Swamy Charitra.

Radha- Actress Radha has acted opposite the father-son duo NT Rama Rao and Nandamuri Balakrishna in films like Chanda Sasanudu and Ramudu Bheemudu respectively. She acted with them in many other films as well.