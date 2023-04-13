Shruti Haasan Clarifies In A Humorous Way After Her Statement Creates Controversy, 'Am I Not Allowed To..:

Shruti Haasan is an exceptional actress and has definitely taken after her legendary father Kamal Haasan. Her diverse filmography consists of gems like D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Srimanthudu, Balupu and Yevadu to name a few. Apart from acting, Shruti Hassan has been quite vocal about her views on various topics. Maintaining that trajectory, one of the statements made by the actress recently was taken out of context. Now Shruti has come forward with clarification.

For the uninitiated, Shruti recently attended a fan meet and greet in Chennai where she spoke about how actresses have been performing dance sequences in snow for years now and it’s extremely difficult. She went on to add that she requests filmmaker to show women in a more realistic way, a sentiment shared by several actresses across Industries, in the past. While Shruti has largely been lauded for taking the stand, the statement, made in jest, was blown out of proportion by a certain section of the media.

The actress recently took to social media and stated that her statements were taken out of context and people shouldn’t try adding two and two and jump to conclusions. She ended her post saying that she will leave it to the discretion of sensible people to take her statement for what it is.

Check out the video:

“I have always spoken about my experiences and given my opinion about my life. As much I love the free sharing of opinions on social and mainstream media, it is really hilarious to me that something like this which many artists, including myself, have spoken about before would be so blown out of proportion today. These instances are uncalled for and I’m the kind of a person who jokes around, speaks about relevant matters in a lighter vein and some troublemakers aren’t going to change that. Trouble makers are not going to change my personality," Shruti explained.

This is not the first time her statements have been taken out of context. Shruti was previously attacked for not attending an event. She had excused herself citing health reasons but a small section of the media attributed her absence to mental health issues as she had spoken about the same openly on her social media.

