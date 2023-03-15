Actress Shubhaavi Choksey, who’s one of the most critically acclaimed actresses in the entertainment industry has always spoken less about her personal life in the media. The actress who has been one of the prime faces of all the iconic Tv shows has finally broken her silence on keeping her family away from the bandwagon of the media and the glamour industry.

Stating behind keeping the two worlds separate, Shubhaavi says “It wasn’t a conscious decision as such. My husband is extremely introverted and a private person and we love to be in our own small world. Our group of friends is very small and we have friends who are family for years now! To be in our world you need to be honest and comfortable in your own skin. And nonetheless, it’s not that we have chosen people they have chosen us and vice versa. As far as my son is concerned, I don’t want him to be on social media as I want him to live a normal life and not put him under the public radar. I don’t want people to judge him just because he is my son"

Recently, there were reports that Shubhaavi Choksey was unhappy with her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 coming to an end abruptly. The actress, however, clarified that this isn’t true. She said, “When the makers planned a leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, they had a plan for my character Nandini. She was supposed to die before the leap. This is something I was aware of, so I don’t know how these rumours began that I was upset about my role coming to an end.”

She further added, “The way the makers have planned my exit is the best way to end Nandini’s role. There couldn’t have been anything better."

Her last day of the shoot was on February 1 and she admits that it was an emotional day. “I am going to miss everyone. I have had a great time working on the show,” she says.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shubhaavi is known for portraying Nandini in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and has several super hit shows to her credit like Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, more.

