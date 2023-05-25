Shubman Gill REACTS To Dating 'Sara' In Viral Video, Netizens Ask 'Which One, Khan Or...'; Watch

Besides his impeccable cricketing skills, Indian batsman Shubman Gill often grabs headlines for his love life. Shubman is rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. However, last year, his dinner dates with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan left many confused. Netizens wonder if Shubman is in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar or Sara Ali Khan.

Now, an old video of Shubman Gill addressing his dating rumours is going viral on the internet. Shubman had appeared on a Punjabi chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan. In the show, the cricketer was asked to name the fittest female actor in Bollywood. Shubman took Sara Ali Khan’s name.

He was then asked whether he was dating ‘Sara,’ to which he replied, “May be." Host Sonam Bajwa then further asked him to reveal the truth and said, “Sara ka sara sach bolo,” to which Shubman answered, “sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not." Netizens were quick to ask Shubman in the comment section whether he was talking about Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar. One user wrote, “Give some clarification that Sara Tendulkar or Sara Ali khan." Another one said, “Which Sara… Tendulkar or Khan?"

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman sparked dating rumours after a video of them having dinner together went viral in August last year. The clip was shared on TikTok that showed a woman spotting the actress with Shubman at Bastian in Mumbai. Another video surfaced in October which showed them sharing a seat on a flight.

Before Shubman Gill, the Simba actress was rumoured to de dating Kartik Aaryan, which she confirmed on Koffee With Karan 7.