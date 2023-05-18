Shubman Gill Says Virat Kohli Would Be Perfect Pick For Venom's Voice | Exclusive

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Hindi and Punjabi versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The cricketer, who is playing for Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, is voicing the Indian version of Spider-Man in the film, Pavitr Prabhakar. In the newly released Hindi and Punjabi trailers, Shubman is heard trolling the renowned Indian traffic and the usage of ‘chai tea.’

While his fans are bound to enjoy his touch to the character, News18 asked Shubman Gill if he had to pick a cricketer to voice Venom, who would it be? After much thinking and contemplating, he named his idol, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. “Virat Bhai," he said with a smile. When asked if he had to pick another cricketer to voice the lead version of Spider-Man, he said, “Ishan Kishan."

Speaking about his association with Spider-Man at the Hindi and Punjabi trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Shubman Gill confessed that Spider-Man is his favourite superhero. “I think it was very exciting, jo bhi maine waha pe kiya. I think Punjabi was a little more fun for me and Hindi was a great experience. Isse pehle maine kabhi dubbing nahi kiya tha but jitna maine socha tha usse bhi zyada exciting nikla. Bahut hi mazza aaya," he said, speaking about his dubbing debut.

Recalling his first experience of watching Spider-Man, Gill revealed watching the movie for the first time on television and rewatched it the next day. He revealed that not only is he a fan of movies and comics but he also played the games centering the Marvel superhero.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in 10 languages. These include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali. The film releases on June 1, 2023, only in Cinemas.