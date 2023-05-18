CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shubman Gill Turns Indian Spider Man! Climbs On Car To Pose For Paps; Pics You Must NOT Miss

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 14:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Shubman Gill looks dashing in a green shirt as he arrives for the Spider-Man trailer launch. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Spider-Man for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film.

After becoming one of the finest young batters in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has now turned into the Indian Spider-Man. The cricketer attended the trailer launch event of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Thursday in Mumbai when he made a rocking entry.

Gill climbed on the cars and performed hand gestures to show that he is the new Spider-Man of India. He sported a green shirt and paired it with white trousers. Needless to say, the cricketer looked dapper as always as he posed for the paparazzi. Check out the pictures here:

Shubman Gill makes a rocking entry at the trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shubman Gill surprises all with her over-the-top entry at the Spider-Man trailer launch. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shubman Gill climbs on cars as he turns Indian Spider-Man. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shubman Gill looks dashing in a green shirt as he arrives for the Spider-Man trailer launch. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Spider-Man for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Spider-Man for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film. The movie marks the big-screen debut of Pavitr Prabhakar. During the event, Gill talked about his love for Spider-Man and revealed how he is a huge fan of superhero comics too.

    “I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian SpiderMan, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie,” Gill said earlier this month while talking about his association with Spider-Man.

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in India on June 1 i.e. a day ahead of its global release.

    first published:May 18, 2023, 14:31 IST
