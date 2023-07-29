Shweta Bachchan Gifts Necklace To Ranveer Singh For Impressive Performance In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The long-awaited Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani delighted audiences as it finally graced theatres on Friday, July 28. The film has met with overwhelming positivity, garnering praise from both critics and viewers. Among the impressed celebrities is Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, who gifted Ranveer something special, leaving everyone amused by his captivating performance as Rocky in the Karan Johar-directed film.

An inside video from the film screening held on July 25 is causing a buzz on social media. The heartfelt moment captured on camera shows Shweta Bachchan playfully hooking the statement necklace adorned with a funky pendant around Ranveer’s neck, leaving him overjoyed, exclaiming, “I have been knighted." The two stars later shared a sweet hug, further adding to the warmth of the occasion. The viral video is gaining widespread attention, and fans are absolutely enamoured by Shweta’s thoughtful gesture of appreciating Ranveer’s outstanding performance in the film.

The video quickly went viral, and fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. One user wrote, “Such a lovely gesture,” while another simply expressed, “Great.” A heartfelt comment read, “That’s sweet,” capturing the sentiment shared by many toward Shweta Bachchan’s thoughtful act of appreciation.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts a star-studded cast, led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, while also featuring Shweta Bachchan’s mother, Jaya Bachchan, in a significant role. The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, alongside impressive performances from supporting actors including Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, and Kshitee Jog.

Notably, this movie marks the return of director Karan Johar after a seven-year hiatus since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The movie wonderfully showcases the strength of love and explores the intricacies of relationships, while also celebrating the uniqueness of both ideal and flawed families. Ranveer Singh brings to life the character of Rocky Randhawa, a lively and outspoken Punjabi boy residing in the splendid Randhawa Paradise in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, with an obsession with protein shakes. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt portrays Rani Chatterjee, a determined woman who fearlessly stands up against misogyny and sexism.