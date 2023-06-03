Shweta Bachchan Reveals Secret To Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s Marriage With This Unseen Photo

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 50 years of their marital bliss. The couple got married back in 1973 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Their daughter, Shweta Bachchan wished the couple and also revealed the secret for the success of their long marriage.

Sharing a black-and-white photo from their younger selves, Shweta wrote, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you’re “Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That’s the long & short of it !!” In the photo, Amitabh and Jaya were seen gazing at each other. While Shweta looked pretty in a saree, Amitabh donned a full-sleeve printed shirt paired with flared pants.

Have a look at the photo:

Not just their off-screen bond, Amitabh and Jaya’s on-screen pairing in films was also widely loved. The duo starred together in movies such as Silsila, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay, among others. The last time they shared the screen together was for a special appearance in the 2016 film Ki and Ka starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Back in the day, in an episode of Simi Garewal’s show, Jaya was asked, f she was always sure that she wanted to marry this man. Jaya said in the interview, “I didn’t know I would marry this man. But I got frightened.” Her response left Big B surprised. “This is the first time that you’ve said that.” Jaya further said, “I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of a lot of people that I’ve known, could dictate things to me, and I allowed him to do that.”

Amitabh and Jaya also have a son Abhishek Bachchan who’s married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The couple have a daughter names Aaradhya. Shweta on the other hand, is married to Nikhil Nanda and has two children Agastya and Navya Naveli together.