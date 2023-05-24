Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold With Her Sexy Lehenga; Check Out Her Hot Pics Here

Shweta Tiwari often set social media on fire with her stunning pictures. The actress has repeatedly proved that she is surely ageing backwards. On Wednesday too, Shweta took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photo, leaving everyone jaw-dropped.

In these latest pictures, Shweta Tiwari can be seen posing in a bold beige lehenga. She completed her look with diamond jewellery and kept her hair open. Needless to say, Shweta looked gorgeous as ever in these pictures.

Soon after the photos were shared online, Divya Agarwal reacted to it and wrote, “Look at you !!!!!!!!!😍😍😍😍Super hot!" Sayantani Ghosh also dropped fire emojis in the comments section. “Age is just a number for this stunning lady she is still so hot and sexy and growing her sexyness day by day," one of the users wrote. Another fan commented, “perfect example of age is just a number in Bollywood".

Just a few days back, Shweta shared another series of hot pictures in which she was seen posing in a white top with an extra plunging neckline. She paired it with a black overcoat and a short skirt of the same colour. The actress accessorised her look with a brown neckline and bracelet. Shweta opted for black kohled eyes and light lip shade.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she featured in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is currently seen in the Zee TV show Main Hoon Aparajita which also stars Manav Gohil. The show revolves around Aparajita Singh, a woman who is abandoned by her husband. Despite her difficult circumstances, Aparajita does everything she can to provide for her daughters.

On the other hand, Shweta’s daughter, Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.