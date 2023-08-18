Shweta Tiwari Has A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her 'Soul Sibling' Vikaas Kalantri

Known for her exceptional acting talent, Shweta Tiwari has garnered widespread recognition through her pivotal roles in a range of dynamic TV series. On August 17, she extended warm birthday wishes to her “soul sibling," actor Vikaas Kalantri, who marked his 45th birthday. Using her Instagram platform, the actress shared a collection of images capturing cherished moments with her closest friend, Vikaas. Accompanying these snapshots, Shweta Tiwari penned a heartfelt message expressing her deep appreciation to Vikaas for being by her side during both her “best and her worst".

“Happy Birthday to the person who’s seen me at my best and my worst, and still loves me anyway. You’re not just a friend, you’re a soul sibling. I hope your birthday is just like you–fun, sweet, and full of love! We’ve made so many wonderful memories together. Cheers to many more! I Love you so very much Vikaas Kalantri," Shweta Tiwari wrote.

Responding to Shweta’s heartening gesture, Vikaas Kalantri replied, “Love you, Shweta Tiwari. Now and always. And soul siblings forever. Thank you for being you & the lovely words - love you, Shweta Tiwari."

Shweta Tiwari and Vikaas Kalantri share a strong bond of friendship. Their closeness is evident through their appearances together, as they frequently partake in gatherings and events at each other’s residences.

Talking about her personal life, Shweta has faced a lot of ups and downs. She married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, with whom she shares a daughter Palak. However, their relationship encountered turbulence, prompting Shweta to initiate divorce proceedings in 2007. Subsequently, she embarked on a new chapter by marrying actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013, and together they welcomed a son named Reyansh in 2016. Yet, their marital journey also faced its own set of challenges, ultimately leading to a separation and divorce in 2019.

Work-wise, Shweta Tiwari rose to fame for her role as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, created by Ekta Kapoor. She appeared in many other successful daily soaps too, like Parvarrish. The actress also won the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 4. She further took part in other shows like Nach Baliye 2 as a contestant and hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. Shweta was last in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.