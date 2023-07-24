Shweta Tiwari, Saif Ali Khan Approve Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Relationship?

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, had sparked dating rumours earlier when they were spotted in the same car post having dinner. Palak had denied these claims, saying that the duo was only friends. Recently, rumours were rife again after the two were seen going to a movie together. According to the latest reports, Palak and Ibrahim’s ‘relationship’ has been approved by their parents.

A Bollywood Life report stated that Ibrahim’s parents, actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan do not meddle in his personal life until he seeks their wisdom. They have given him the freedom to make his own decisions. Elder sister and actor Sara Ali Khan also finds happiness in what makes Ibrahim happy, the report stated.

When the dating rumours first surfaced, Palak jokingly said that Shweta sends her links to paparazzi videos, asking her whereabouts. She often thinks if Palak parties too much, the actor also said. Palak has often alluded that Shweta has been a strict parent throughout.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Palak had once shared that she was often caught by her mother when she tried to lie about going on dates when she was a teenager. She said, “One of the biggest problems I had was that I used to lie a lot and people used to catch me my mom used to say why are you even bothering to lie? You get caught in two hours."

She added, “I had a boyfriend, I was 15 or 16 years, like when you have a boyfriend in school. And again we loved going to the mall. So, I was going to the mall with him and I told my mom that I’m going down to play hide and seek. And my mom said okay but she wasn’t in town and then she found out that I was not playing but in the mall. She got very angry. The funny part was that my mom used to say, main tujhe gao bhej dungi, main tera baal katwa dungi." However, as per recent reports, the television star has let Palak embrace independence and make her own life choices.

Palak Tiwari instantly went viral after she featured in Harrdy Sandhu’s superhit song Bijlee Bijlee. She also appeared in the song Mangta Hai Kya opposite Aditya Seal. Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.