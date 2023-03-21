Shweta Tiwari has taken the internet by storm with her raunchy swimsuit photos. The actress dropped a series of sexy photos of herself in a plunging pink swimsuit. The 42-year-old star looked smoking hot in the outfit.

Apart from sharing some solo photos of her posing in a swimming pool, Shweta posted pictures of herself and her son Reyaansh laughing as they played in the water. She wrote in her Instagram caption on Monday, “Day out!" Shweta added a swimmer emoji to her caption.

Shweta Tiwari rose to prominence after her role in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is one of the most well-known celebrities in the Hindi television industry. Shweta Tiwari is currently featuring in the Zee TV show Main Hoon Aparajita. The soap opera tells the story of Aparajita Singh, a woman who is abandoned by her husband. Despite her difficult circumstances, Aparajita does everything she can to provide for her daughters. The show also features Manav Gohil, Anushka Merchande and Shweta Gulati. Main Hoon Aparajita has received positive feedback from audiences for its storyline and outstanding performances by the cast since its premiere in September 2022.

Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak Tiwari rose to fame after featuring in the music video of Harrdy Sandhu- Bijlee Bijlee.

