Shweta Tiwari's Latest Picture Shows Nobody Pulls Off A Saree Like She Does

Shweta Tiwari is one of the biggest actresses in the television world. She is quite popular in the country and has a huge fan following as well. She rose to prominence for the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s hit daily soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show was a huge hit and gave her immense recognition throughout the country. Later in 2010, she appeared in the hit reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as the winner as well. Her name has always been involved in various controversies in her career. The actress got married to Raja Chaudhary and also has a daughter named Palak Tiwari. But after staying together for nine years, the couple parted ways with a divorce. Recently, Shweta has been a part of various web shows as well.

The actress is quite active on social media and is often spotted sharing pictures from her photoshoots. Recently, she shared another exciting post on Instagram where she looked beautiful. In her latest post, Shweta can be seen in an Indian avatar in a yellow saree, posing for the cameras in the swimming pool. The actress looked gorgeous, and her fans were delighted to see her. She captioned the post with a lotus emoji and gave credit to all her make-up and styling teams.

Many of her fans went to the comment section to praise her beauty. One of the users wrote, “No one can pull off a saree better than you ma’am" Another user commented, “So very beautiful".

Earlier this month, Shweta shared another post on her Instagram where she was seen in a glittery black saree. The actress looked ravishing and was spotted posing for the camera on her balcony. Her fans were in awe to see her pictures and commented on the post. One of the users wrote, “Gorgeous". Another user commented, “You look stunning."

Her daughter, Palak Tiwari, is also an actress and is often spotted by shutterbugs attending various events. Recently, she made her debut on the silver screen with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.