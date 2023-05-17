Shwetha Changappa’s Beach Photos From Maldives Are Your Next Trip Goals

Maldives is a lovers’ paradise for a reason. The exotic beaches and coral islands are a treat to the eyes, making the nation a perfect romantic getaway. Maldives has also been a favourite location for celebrities. Whether travelling alone or with their partner, many celebs take a break from their hectic schedule and visit the Maldives.

Recently, actress Swetha Changappa, who is all set to host the kids’ game show Chota Champion season three, was seen enjoying the crimson beaches of the Island. In a series of pictures posted by her, she was seen flaunting a tattoo on her right forearm. She was dressed in beautiful floral clothes, wearing sunglasses and a pair of green flip-flops with a butterfly on top.

The coloured and monochrome photos shared on her social media handle garnered more than 19,000 likes, with fans commenting: “The white beauty of the seashore is Santoor’s mummy.” Her caption read: “The ocean is my happy place.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsT2KH2vHzh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Super Queen host is on a holiday, to celebrate her marriage anniversary. Last month, she shared the first promo of the reality show on her social media handle. With this, she announced the return of ‘Chota Champion,’ after an eight-year hiatus from the silver screen.

Before appearing in movies, Shweta appeared on television shows. She made her acting debut in the 2003–2005 Udaya TV serial Sumathi, which was directed by S. Narayan. Her performance in the 2006 Balaji Telefilms and Udaya TV Kannada soap opera Kadambari propelled her to new heights of stardom among Karnataka’s television viewers.

She has anchored TV shows like Yaariguntu Yaarigilla, and Kuniyonu Baara. A co-star of Thangigagi with Darshan, she also starred in Varsha with Dr Vishnuvardhan. In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 2, she finished fourth.

In Kannada sketch comedy show Majaa Talkies, she plays Rani with Srujan Lokesh. Previously seen in Thangigi (2006), Shweta recently appeared in Shivanna-starrer Vedha.