Shwetha Srivastava Sundri Sets Internet On Fire In Blazing Pink Dress; Check Out

We look up to our favourite celebrities for fashion advice, and they hardly ever disappoint us. Recently, Sandalwood actress Shwetha Srivastava Sundri treated netizens to another exciting post, giving her fans a glimpse of her latest glamorous avatar. Posing in a silk pink dress, the actress completed her high-glam look with beige heels, dark pink lip colour, and bold mascara. As for the hair, she left those long wavy tresses open. Her latest avatar is a perfect pick for your next date night.

However, the most appealing part of her ensemble was her dazzling smile. As soon as the post was up, the fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

For those who do not know, Shwetha Srivastava Sundri is a mother to a five-year-old daughter, and she keeps on sharing adorable moments with her little munchkin on the internet. Apart from being an actress and mother, Shweta Srivatsava also believes in giving back to society. She has even launched a new NGO that supports the poor.

Shwetha Srivastava Sundri’s professional commitments

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shwetha Srivastava Sundri was last seen in the movie, Raghavendra Stores. The laughter ride was made under the direction of filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram. While Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh and Shwetha Srivatsav played key roles in the comedy-drama, Achyuth Kumar, Dattanna, Ravishankar Gowda, and Mithra were roped in for secondary roles, along with others.

B. Ajaneesh Loknath provided the tunes for Raghavendra Stores, and the camera work was handled by Shreesha Kuduvalli. Additionally, Deepu S Kumar is a part of the team as the editor. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the movie reached the cinema halls on 28th April 2023.

In the meantime, the actress has also donned the writer’s cap. She is working on a book about her journey into films.