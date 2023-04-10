Siblings Day: Rhea Kapoor Drops Throwback Picture With Sonam Kapoor And Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Check It Out

On the occasion of Siblings Day, Rhea Kapoor displayed her love for Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in a heartwarming post. On Monday morning, the filmmaker took to Instagram to share a picture that has caught the attention of many of her fans and followers. The post features a then-and-now picture of the trio. It shows Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor leaning on Rhea while they all sit on the couch and pose for the camera. Along with the picture, the caption also read, “Now and Then. We may not always agree but we agree on forever.”

Upon seeing the post, friends and family went on to pen sweet comments. Sonam responded saying, “Love you all the most.” Mother Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Love you’ll forever.” Apart from them, one of the users wrote, “This picture radiates comfort and love.” Another user wrote, “Precious picture.”

Take a look at the post below:

Sometime back, Rhea shared a major throwback picture with her father Anil Kapoor. In the picture, little Rhea is seen sitting on Anil’s lap and are seen looking at something ahead of them. Along with the photo, she wrote, Everybody knows “I’m the favourite of Anil Kapoor.” Soman then responded by saying, “Lol Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is moms and your dads and I’m your fav!” Check out the photo below:

The filmmaker recently began shooting for her upcoming movie, The Crew, on her mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday. She posted a photo on Instagram that shows the clapperboard, which displays the film's title, along with flowers and a diya surrounding it. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Is this real life!? Day 1 on Sunita Kapoor’s birthday with my Nani’s blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn’t be here without you! I love you!”

The upcoming comedy film, The Crew will feature Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Diljit Dosanjh will play the male lead alongside them. The Crew is set in the struggling airline industry and follows three determined women as they navigate unexpected situations and become entangled in a web of deceit. The film is being helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and is co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

