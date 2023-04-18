Siddhant Chaturvedi To Romance Tripti Dimri For Dhadak 2? Karan Johar FINALLY Breaks Silence

Karan Johar has dismissed reports claiming that Dharma Productions is making Dhadak 2. Recently, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and issued a statement in this regard. “To put this on record and for all concerned we (Dharma Productions) are not making a film with the title Dhadak 2 as is being reported in various articles,” he wrote.

KJo’s statement comes after a report by Pinkvilla claimed that the Dhadak sequel is in making. The entertainment portal claimed that Dhadak 2 is expected to go on floors in the second half of this year. “Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has the potential to get franchise value. After contemplating on several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak,” an insider claimed.

The entertainment portal went on to claim that the film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and will mark her debut as a director. “Before taking the film on floors, there will be script reading sessions and acting workshops for the two leads. The film requires them to be in a rooted set up, with slight raw treatment to the story, which can only be polished through workshops,” the source further added. It was also reported actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri were being considered for the lead in Dhadak 2.

For the unversed, Dhadak was released in 2018 and was the remake of the 2016 Marathi language movie titled Sairat. Dhadak starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, who marked her Bollywood debut with his film. Besides Janhvi, the film also starred Ishaan Khatter and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film gained positive reviews from the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here