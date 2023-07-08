Siddharth And Divyanka Kaushik Starrer Takkar Makes Is Now On OTT

Actor Siddharth has been relatively inactive in the public eye for a considerable period. This is evident from the fact that he has appeared in only two films in the last four years. Previously recognised for his active and diverse body of work, Siddharth has built a distinctive filmography, especially in Telugu and Tamil cinema, where his “boy next door" or “lover boy" persona has garnered significant success.

Siddharth has demonstrated his willingness to take risks through his involvement in films such as Rang De Basanti, Striker, Midnight’s Children, and Enakkul Oruvan. These ventures allowed him to explore different roles and showcase his acting skills. While some of these films may not have achieved commercial success, they are often critically acclaimed by his fans and film enthusiasts.

In 2023, Siddharth made a comeback to the industry with the romantic action film Takkar, raising hopes for a revival of his familiar charm. In the movie, he portrays the character of Gunashekhar ‘Guns,’ a carefree young man whose sole aspiration is to become wealthy. The film delves into the complications that arise from his relentless pursuit of wealth. Takkar, co-written and directed by Karthik G Krish, features Divyansha Kaushik, Abhimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, and others in supporting roles. Nivas K Prasanna composed the music, while Vanchinathan Murugesan served as the cinematographer. The film premiered in theaters on June 9, 2023.

After a somewhat disappointing theatrical run, the film Takkar made its debut on the OTT platform Netflix on July 7.

Despite generating considerable anticipation prior to its theatrical release, Takkar did not fulfill the expectations placed upon it. Siddharth’s reputation for choosing promising projects added to the initial excitement. Unfortunately, the film did not live up to its potential, receiving predominantly mixed-to-negative reviews. Criticisms were directed towards its disjointed narrative, contrived elements and an outdated storytelling approach that hindered the reception of the movie.