Siddharth Watches His Film Takkar With Fans In Coimbatore, Speaks About Commercial Movies

South actor Siddharth’s latest film Takkar marked its premiere in the theatres on June 9. The film has opened to mixed responses so far but with an exception in Tamil-speaking states. There is no denying that Siddharth is a popular face in the Southern film industry. And it is his stardom that brings movie enthusiasts into the theatres. Also, his humble and down-to-earth personality has made him a fan favourite. Recently, as a heartwarming gesture, Siddharth watched his movie Takkar along with his fans and other movie-goes in Coimbatore’s Broadway Mall.

In an interaction with the reporters later on, Siddharth said that Takkar is a purely entertaining and fun-filled film, ideal to watch with a bucket of popcorn at the theatres. He also called it a great watch for kids. Sharing his experience of watching Takkar in the theatre. Siddharth said that the film rightfully targeted the youth, who arrived at the Coimbatore movie hall with their friends. “They were watching this movie with applause and laughter in the theatre,” said an elated Siddharth.

Speaking about commercial films, Siddharth revealed that one can only think of making a commercial film if the audience approves. “If the public enjoys entertaining films, we will also feel comfortable making entertaining films. It is a different type of romantic movie,” he said. He called the decision to be solely made by the audience as well as the scriptwriters.

Siddharth also talked about actor-comedian Yogi Babu, who features in a hilarious role in Takkar. Calling Yogi Baby a highly-paid actor, Siddharth admitted that although it is quite difficult to make the audience laugh in a movie, Yogi Babu seems to do it with ease. He lauded Yogi Babu’s ability to make people laugh their hearts out.

Siddharth further shared an update about his upcoming projects. The actor said that he is currently shooting for Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 film Indian. Indian 2 also stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agaarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, and Samuthirakani.

Speaking of Takkar, the film is helmed by Karthik G Krish and stars Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead. The romance drama follows the story of a money-minded person, whose life changes after he meets a girl, who thinks money is the root of all problems.