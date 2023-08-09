'Siddique Could Defeat Anyone With His Love': Actor Harisree Ashokan After Director's Death

Actor Harisree Ashokan paid tribute to Siddique, the filmmaker behind many successful and delightful movies that always resonated with moviegoers. Reflecting on their strong bond, Ashokan mentioned that the director not only guided his professional journey but also provided invaluable support in personal and practical aspects. Ashokan expressed deep sorrow over Siddique’s passing, highlighting the profound impact it had on him.

“As far as the art of mimicry goes, Siddique and Lal were my role models. Their discipline in mimicry was exemplary. I consider myself lucky to have been able to share a stage with them. When an artist acts on screen, Siddique acts from behind. He placed a lot of importance on acting. My first film, ‘Pappan Priyapetta Pappan’ was written by Siddique-Lal. It was Siddique who gave me the opportunity to act in films for the first time. Later on, I worked on many films with him", Ashokan said.

“While filming ‘Chronic Bachelor’, the shoot was interrupted when someone present there spoke. ‘Can’t you keep quiet? Don’t you know what’s going on here? A great man called the producer is behind all this and it is his money that we are playing with.’ But after the shoot ended, the director was seen apologising to them. He was such a person, who kept friendship and people together," Ashokan added.

“Although he was a man with great talent, he had no bad habits. He never argued with anyone. He could defeat anyone with his love. Every Malayali knows who and what Siddique was, there is no need to say anything further," Ashokan said, his voice showing signs of sadness.

Siddique had a heart attack on Monday. Prior to this, he was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment and had been admitted to Kochi’s Amrita Hospital last month. Additionally, reports indicated that he was receiving treatment for pneumonia.

Siddique had a heart attack on Monday afternoon and was placed on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Siddique passed away on Tuesday night. His body will be kept at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra from 9 am to 11:30 am for people to offer their final tributes. The funeral is slated for Wednesday evening.