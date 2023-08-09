'Siddique Knew How To Present Serious Issues Humorously': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Tribute To Director

Renowned director and scriptwriter Siddique, a luminary in the Malayalam entertainment industry, passed away on August 8, 2023, due to cardiac arrest. Siddique had etched his name in the industry by delivering numerous hit movies that predominantly catered to family audiences. His notable collaborations with actor Lal resulted in a string of superhits that resonated with audiences.

The news of Siddique’s passing drew heartfelt condolences from various quarters, including Kerala’s Chief Minister, Mr Pinarayi Vijayan. Reflecting on Siddique’s illustrious career, Mr Vijayan remarked on his journey from imitation art to becoming a beloved filmmaker. He praised Siddique’s knack for addressing serious life issues through a blend of humour, liveliness, and sweetness in his films.

Vijayan highlighted, “He was also an excellent screenwriter. Therefore it is to date the fact that scenes from the movies that he had directed with Lal are still cherished by cinephile testimony to the acceptance of his talent." Iconic works like Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, and The Godfather endeared him to audiences of all generations. Siddique’s influence extended beyond the Malayalam film industry, as he made significant contributions to Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema as well. His untimely demise is undoubtedly a profound loss to the world of Malayalam cinema and its admirers.

Harishree Ashokan, an actor and long-time friend of Siddique from their mimicry days, expressed his sorrow at losing a dear companion. He reflected, “Siddique was an exceptional human being. He had always been a part of my life."

Actor Kalabhavan Shajon, another artist who entered the Malayalam entertainment scene through mimicry, recalled Siddique’s pivotal role in inspiring him to pursue a career in the field. Shajon mournfully noted that Siddique had inspired him to pursue his career as a mimicry artist. His void could not be filled.

Siddique had been undergoing treatment for nonalcoholic liver cirrhosis and was admitted to Ernakulam Amrita Hospital for a month. Tragically, he suffered a sudden heart attack that claimed his life on August 9, marking the end of a remarkable career and leaving a void in the entertainment industry that cannot easily be filled.