‘Siddique Was A Big Brother To Me In Cinema And In Life,’ Says Mohanlal

Malayalam director and screenplay writer Siddique died on Tuesday, August 8 at the age of 63. The filmmaker was reportedly undergoing treatment for a liver ailment. He was hospitalised at the Amrita Hospital in Kochi last month. According to media reports, Siddique suffered a heart attack on Monday and was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, but he passed away on Tuesday night.

Now, the Malayalam film industry is mourning his loss and shared their condolences on social media. South star Mohanlal shared a picture of Siddique and penned a long post in Malayalam, which can be loosely translated to: “I can’t believe the demise of my dear Siddique. Expressing stories through natural humour and common man’s life problems; Siddique, who became a favourite among Malayalees all over the world, cannot express the sadness of his untimely departure. Due to the variety of topics and attraction of direction, millions of viewers were waiting for Siddique’s every movie.”

He also mentioned that Siddique knew how to evoke emotions, and through films, he has made his audience laugh a lot, brought tears to their eyes, reminded them not to lose hope, and set himself as a role model for people who want to reach the top. “Siddique lived as an ordinary man, leaving luxury, being gentle in words and behaviour, without showing hostility to anyone. I was lucky to act in Big Brother; from the first film he worked as an assistant director from Kannumnattu to the final film Big Brother. Siddique was literally a big brother to me in cinema and in life. Condolences with pain,” he concluded the message.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid her tributes to the late filmmaker, with whom she worked in the film Bodyguard, starring opposite Salman Khan. She shared a monochrome picture of Siddique on her Instagram Stories. Her caption reads, “Will always remember you like this… with a smile. You will be missed Siddique Sir.”

Siddique made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking in 1989. The film was loved by the audience and was a stepping stone to his successful career in the film industry. His last work was Big Brother with Mohanlal.