Siddu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square To Release Its First Song Ticket EH Konakunda On July 26

Siddu Jonnalagadda made his acting debut a decade ago with the film Josh starring Naga Chaitanya. But, it was his remarkable performance in DJ Tillu, released on February 12, 2022, that brought him immense success and recognition. The movie not only recovered its production cost on the first day but also received a positive response from audiences worldwide. A sequel to DJ Tillu is currently in the works, officially titled Tillu Square.

Tillu Square is currently being shot, and the team is gearing up to release the first lyric from the film, titled Ticket Eh Konakunda. The song is set to release on July 26. A statement has been made regarding this exciting development. The music for the film, composed by Ram Miryala, promises to be a treat for the audience. The lyrics of the song have been penned by the talented Kasarla Shyam. A promo related to the song has already been released, receiving positive feedback from the eager audience.

In Tillu Square, Anupama Parameswaran takes on the female lead, with Neha Shetty reprising her role from the first part. The film is produced by Sitara Entertainments and directed by Mallik Ram. Co-produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi, the distribution is handled by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Speaking of the first part, DJ Tillu was directed by Vimal Krishna, who skillfully brought out the best performances from the cast.

In DJ Tillu, Siddu Jonnalagadda delivered an impressive performance in the title role, captivating the audience with his impeccable dialogues and mannerisms. Neha Shetty, who played a significant role opposite him, also contributed significantly to the movie’s success with her splendid performance. The soulful and foot-tapping songs also played a crucial part in propelling the film to its massive triumph. The movie also garnered OTT rights at an extravagant price after its successful theatrical run. DJ Tillu is available for streaming on Aha OTT app, continuing to fascinate the audience with its entertainment quotient.