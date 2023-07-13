Sidharth Anand And Saif Ali Khan’s Untitled Next Sold To Netflix For Rs 60 Crore? Here’s What We Know

Just a few months it was reported that Sidharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan has reunited for an action thriller. And now there is a fresh update that claims that the upcoming untitled film has already been sold to Netflix for Rs 60 crore. However, there is no official confirmation on this till now. Pinkvilla, in its exclusive report, has mentioned that Marflix Production has cracked a good deal with the digital platform.

The source quoted by the entertainment portal says, “Siddharth Anand is the man in demand after delivering War and Pathaan in a short period of time. His aim with Marflix is to create the biggest action films across the platforms and the yet untitled Saif Ali Khan is a step in that direction for the digital world. He has signed a good deal with Netflix as the film is sold to the digital player for a sum of Rs 60 crore. The deal is struck in a way that is beneficial to all the stakeholders.” The action thriller will be directed by Robby Grewal.

The last time Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand teamed up for “Ta Ra Rum Pum" which was released in 2007. The film performed well at the box office.

It is worth mentioning here that Sidharth Anand is currently working on five projects which include Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. He is also associated as a producer on Sujoy Ghosh’s next starring SRK and his daughter Suhana Khan, the Tiger Shroff-led Rambo.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh in the lead. The film is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film is directed by Om Raut. The film received backlash from the audience.