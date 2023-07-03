CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Sidharth Malhotra And Disha Patani’s Yodha Postponed, To Hit The Theatres On This Date Now
1-MIN READ

Sidharth Malhotra And Disha Patani’s Yodha Postponed, To Hit The Theatres On This Date Now

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 13:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha to release on December 15.

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha to release on December 15.

Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The film will be releasing this December.

After the success of Shershaah, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is once again collaborating with Karan Johar for the highly anticipated action-thriller Yodha. The story revolves around an airplane hi-jack. While the shoot is underway, the makers have narrowed down on a release date. The production house recently confirmed that the upcoming action entertainer will be hitting the big screen on December 15, 2023.

Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram handle to announce the same. The note read, “Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles.”

Have a look :

The film also marks the directorial debut of Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha. It was earlier reported that, the team has wrapped up shooting for the film, and it is currently in the post-production stage.

Talking about Yodha earlier, Sidharth had shared, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can’t wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

RELATED NEWS

Raashii Khanna had earlier shared with Pinkvilla, “With Yodha, it is again one of the most amazing characters that I am playing. I never thought I will get such a role in a Dharma film, where it’s strong and she’s a girl. It is one of those strong roles. It’s not like aayi gaayi aur chali gayi. Of course, there are songs and everything. The film has a very good balance.”

Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra will also be making his highly anticipated web series debut with Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the actor would be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi for the same. The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Yodha, Disha Patani on the other hand will also be seen in Project K. The film will also star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Disha patani
  3. Raashii Khanna
  4. Sidharth Malhotra
  5. Yodha
first published:July 03, 2023, 13:42 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 13:46 IST