Sidharth Malhotra And Disha Patani’s Yodha Postponed, To Hit The Theatres On This Date Now

After the success of Shershaah, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is once again collaborating with Karan Johar for the highly anticipated action-thriller Yodha. The story revolves around an airplane hi-jack. While the shoot is underway, the makers have narrowed down on a release date. The production house recently confirmed that the upcoming action entertainer will be hitting the big screen on December 15, 2023.

Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram handle to announce the same. The note read, “Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles.”

Have a look :

The film also marks the directorial debut of Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha. It was earlier reported that, the team has wrapped up shooting for the film, and it is currently in the post-production stage.

Talking about Yodha earlier, Sidharth had shared, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can’t wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

Raashii Khanna had earlier shared with Pinkvilla, “With Yodha, it is again one of the most amazing characters that I am playing. I never thought I will get such a role in a Dharma film, where it’s strong and she’s a girl. It is one of those strong roles. It’s not like aayi gaayi aur chali gayi. Of course, there are songs and everything. The film has a very good balance.”

Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra will also be making his highly anticipated web series debut with Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the actor would be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi for the same. The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Yodha, Disha Patani on the other hand will also be seen in Project K. The film will also star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.