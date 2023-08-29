Sidharth Malhotra Basks In The Laps Of Blue Flowers; Nostalgic Fans Gush Over His ‘Inna Sona Inna Cool’ Vibes

Sidharth Malhotra often shares fun moments and snippets on his Instagram handle for which he enjoys a massive fan following. He recently left his fans swooning with his latest Instagram post. The actor took a trip down memory lane and shared a happy photo of himself taking a stroll in a beautiful lane in Italy surrounded by blue flowers. Sharing the photo, he wrote, ‘Phool vool vadda cool .’

In his picture, Sidharth is seen wearing a white Cuban collared shirt with cool track pants and chic glares. The slight beard and candid pose just strike the elegance and charm for which Sidharth is known for. While Sidharth looked like an absolute thirst trap in the photo, fans got nostalgic about his character Abhimanyu from his first film Student Of The Year. One of them wrote, “Innna sona innna coool ❤️.” Another fan commented, “Ladka beautiful kar gaya chool .” “Thank you for blessing our day ,” wrote another one.

Have a look at the photo:

Be it red carpet glamorous events, or casual appearances, it’s an undeniable fact that Sidharth always makes heads turn with his presence and aura. When asked what has been his approach towards stardom, the actor earlier shared with News18, “10 years in the industry, I still get [jitters], but have gotten comfortable [with the limelight]. I don’t let fame mess with my head. I am blessed to be in a profession where I’ve gotten so much love, acceptance, and motivation to do better. As a Delhi boy, who has always aspired to be an actor, I only have love and gratitude for the growth that has come my way. I want to keep working hard. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to earn this”.

Sidharth Malhotra recently made headlines, when his film Shershaah went on to win the National Award. The film, which is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra, has been honoured with the Special Jury Award in the Features Film category. The movie also starred Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He will also be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force which would be streaming on Prime Video. Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna.