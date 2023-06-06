Sidharth Malhotra Blushes After Paps Praise 'Bhabhi' Kiara Advani's SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer; Watch

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t hide his smile when the paparazzi shared their thoughts on ‘bhabhi’ Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha trailer. For the unversed, on Monday evening, an emotionally charged trialer of SatyaPrem Ki Katha was released. The trailer featured Kiara and Kartik Aaryan.

While fans showered the trailer with love, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted soon after the trailer dropped and paparazzi told Sidharth Malhotra that they liked the trailer. Their confession left Sid blushing. In a video surfaced online, Sidharth was seen posing for the cameras when a cameraman was heard telling Sidharth, “Bhabhi ka trailer aaya hai, trailer acha hai." The response left Sid blushing.

The adorable video has now gone viral, with fans noticing how cutely Sidharth blushed at the mention of Kiara. “Bhabi ka trailer aya sunke Banda sharma gaye😂" a fan commented. “Ayee hayee his smile 😍😍" added another. “Kiara won at life🔥" a third comment read. “Yrr paparazzi bhi ..mst h………aaj kal ke bohot supportive h ..or mast comedy bhi. …😂😂" a fourth fan wrote.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s trailer gave a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is also busy with his own projects. The actor will soon be seen in Yodha. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film is slated to release in September.