Sidharth Malhotra Calls Kiara Advani 'Treasure', Blushes As He Talks About Their Married Life; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved Bollywood couples for a reason. The two actors never fail to leave everyone in complete awe with their adorable chemistry and are often seen showering love on one another. On Tuesday too, the Mission Majnu actor attended an event in Mumbai where he spoke at length about his ‘life partner’ Kiara Advani.

In a video that surfaced online, Sidharth was seen blushing as the host addressed Kiara as ‘bhabhi’. The actor then said, “Abhi abhi shaadi hui hai, main bahut khush hoon (I got married recently. I am very happy)." Not just this, Sidharth also called Kiara the ‘most priced treasure’ of his life and added, “Marriage is also a game. I have realised that there is no ‘I’ in a marriage. There is only ‘we’. That is life." Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video is now winning hearts on social media. Reacting to it, one of the users wrote, “Wishing them lots of cute and healthy babies". Another comment read, “God bless both of u SidKiara". Several other users also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara are now married for six months now. The two tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was a very intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara also opened up on life post her wedding as she also showered love on her hubby. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has Karan Johar’s Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha which has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.