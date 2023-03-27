It seems like the buzz around power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra isn’t dying anytime soon. The actors, who tied the knot in Jaisalmer, are now often spotted together at various events and celebrations. On Sunday, the paparazzi clicked the couple arriving at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. Videos and pictures of the duo are now dominating social media handles.

For the evening, the husband and wife kept it comfortable and casual. Kiara wore a light purple co-ord set which featured a crop top and wide-leg pants. She kept her hair loose and was seen carrying a statement sling bag. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra arrived wearing an oversized white t-shirt with black cargo. He sealed his look with red and black high-ankle shoes. The couple paused and posed for the shutterbugs waiting outside Manish Malhotra’s residence. Check it out:

The video quickly grabbed their fans’ attention and was a hit as soon as it was posted online. Fans filled the comment section with compliments for the duo. One of them wrote, “Loving the simplicity of Kiara and Sid,” while another one said, “Mr & Mrs Malhotra” with an eye-heart emoticon. Before Sidharth and Kiara, Parineeti Chopra was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s residence.

Work-wise, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He recently wrapped up Rohit Shetty’s film Indian Police Force. Sidharth has a busy year ahead as he will begin shooting for Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. Whereas, Kiara Advani will be reuniting with Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan in her pipeline.

Some time back, speculations were rife that the couple was set to reunite on a romantic comedy film to be helmed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. But Kiara, in an exclusive interview with News18, revealed that though she is excited about working with Sidharth again, they are waiting for the right script to come their way. “We share a camaraderie and our pairing has been so loved by the audience. We got to play those characters (in Shershaah) and portray a love story that was so unique and intense. Naturally, we would love to work together,” she said adding that they both are hoping to find the right script to entertain the audience as a pair.

