Sidharth Malhotra Fulfils 'Husband Duties' As Wife Kiara Advani Goes On A Shopping Spree; See Photos

Newly weds, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, recently went on a romantic trip to Japan. The couple’s adorable pictures made waves on social media, leaving their fans swooning.

Kiara took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a romantic snapshot of herself and Sidharth from their trip to Japan. The picture captures them walking hand-in-hand, facing away from the camera. Kiara looked stylish in a beige sweatshirt set, white shoes and a small backpack. Sidharth Malhotra rocked a navy blue tracksuit with white shoes. Kiara captioned it, “Take me back already."

Now, Sidharth has taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself juggling multiple bags, jokingly mentioning that he is fulfilling his ‘husband duties’ one bag at a time and tagging Kiara. In another picture, he is captured binging on a wrap, saying that it’s a quick bite before they get “bag" to back, cleverly punning on the word “bag."

Check out the post here:

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai. Yesterday, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was seen making her way to a dubbing studio in Mumbai on Tuesday evening in her new luxury car. A black Mercedes Maybach, Kiara was seen stepping out of the swanky ride and heading to a dubbing room.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.