Sidharth Malhotra Holds Kiara Advani Close As They Share Umbrella Amid Mumbai Rains, Video Goes Viral

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most romantic Bollywood couples and their latest viral video proves it all. On Wednesday night, the two actors made a joint appearance as they arrived for Kiara’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening in Mumbai. However, by the time screening ended, it was raining heavily. Therefore, Sidharth and Kiara decided to share an umbrella.

In a video that is now winning hearts on social media, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra can be seen sharing an umbrella as they walked towards their car after the screening. Sidharth can also be seen holding Kiara close to him. Reacting to the video, one of the fans called the Mission Majnu actor ‘dream boy’, whereas another user called the couple ‘adorable’. Watch the video here:

For the screening, the two actors were also twinning in white. Kiara sported a suit and looked prettiest as ever. On the other hand, Sidharth looked charming as always in a white t-shirt layered with a denim shirt and blue jeans.

Recently, Sidharth also gave a shout-out to his wife and Kartik Aaryan for their upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He shared the film’s trailer on his Instagram Stories and expressed his admiration, saying, “Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Talking about Kiara’s movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha, it marks her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. It is now in theatres.