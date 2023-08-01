Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Carry Luggage, Sport Casual Attires In Viral Video From Vacation

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are shelling out some major vacation goals in their romantic getaway to Italy. Kiara, who turned a day older on July 31, celebrated an intimate birthday celebration with her beloved partner. The couple was last spotted at the Mumbai airport on July 19, ahead of Kiara’s 31st birthday. Barring one video where the lovebirds were seen having a splash in the water, both Kiara and Sidharth have refrained from sharing pictures or videos of their outing. But thanks to the paparazzi, a new video of the Shershaah co-stars has surfaced on the internet.

The video dropped by a fan page on Instagram captures Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the perfect vacation mood, carrying seemingly heavy luggage. Sidharth looked handsome, dressed in a mellow yellow shirt that he paired with olive green cargo shorts. He also sported sunglasses. Kiara, on the other hand, donned a flowy, backless white dress with just a knot on the back. She had her hair in a top bun.

Both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had loads of luggage bags with them. While the pair dragged two big-sized, black suitcases, Sidharth had an additional backpack on and carried a white bag. As the video progressed, Sidharth and Kiara were seen heading toward a vehicle and getting onto it. Kiara held a pink handbag with her. The video seems to have been taken at one of the bustling places in Italy.

On Monday, July 31, Kiara Advani shared a lovely video from her Italy diaries with beau Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram. Wishing herself a happy birthday, Kiara penned, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeee. Blessed, Grateful for every day and all the love.” In the visual clip, Kiara, wearing a stone-encrusted, black swimsuit dived into the water from a yacht. She was accompanied by Sidharth, sporting red shorts. The duo flashed big smiles and swam in the blue waters, surrounded by cliffs.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 this year. The close-knit wedding ceremony held in Jaisalmer witnessed the presence of prominent figures from the Bollywood fraternity. Until the wedding day, the pair have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.