Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Hold Hands, Flaunt Smiles As They Return From Japan; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening. The two actors were returning from Japan after enjoying a vacation. In the video that surfaced online, Sidharth and Kiara were seen holding hands and flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they walked towards their car and posed for the paparazzi.

Sidharth sported a black t-shirt with matching trousers. He layered it with an oversized shirt and looked dapper as always. On the other hand, Kiara advani looked gorgeous as ever in an all-white attire.

Reacting to the video, one of the fans called them ‘adorable’, whereas another wrote, ‘power couple’. Watch the video here:

Earlier, a picture of Sidharth and Kiara also went viral on social media from their Japan vacation. Sidharth was seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with a blue jacket and matching joggers. He was seen holding a few shopping bags as Kiara stood next to him.

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She has already wrapped up shooting for the same. On the other hand, Sidharth has Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline.