Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Twin In White, Gets Papped At Airport As They Return From Vacation; Pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They were spotted at the airport on Friday, looking happy as they returned from vacation. The duo turned heads as they twinned in white ensembles, giving fans major relationship goals.

Sidharth Malhotra was seen wearing a white colour tee paired with beige colour track pants. Kiara was wearing lavender colour pants paired with a white colour hooded sweatshirt. The actress celebrated her birthday recently. The couple smiled and greeted the shutterbugs and their fans at the airport, as they exited together.

Check out the photos here:

Recently, a video went viral in which Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen carrying seemingly heavy luggage during their vacation. Sidharth looked handsome, dressed in a mellow yellow shirt that he paired with olive green cargo shorts. He also sported sunglasses. Kiara, on the other hand, donned a flowy, backless white dress with just a knot on the back. She had her hair in a top bun.

On July 31, Kiara Advani shared a lovely video from her Italy diaries with beau Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram. Wishing herself a happy birthday, Kiara penned, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeee. Blessed, Grateful for every day and all the love.” In the visual clip, Kiara, wearing a stone-encrusted, black swimsuit dived into the water from a yacht. She was accompanied by Sidharth, sporting red shorts. The duo flashed big smiles and swam in the blue waters, surrounded by cliffs.

On the work front, Sidharth is reportedly set to play an army officer once again in the upcoming movie Yodha. The much-awaited project will hit the screens in December, this year. Sidharth Malhotra is also making his OTT debut with the upcoming Amazon Prime series, Indian Police Force.

Kiara Advani will be next seen in the upcoming political drama Game Changer, which stars Ram Charan in the lead role. The S Shankar directorial will hit the theatres in January 2024.