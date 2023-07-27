Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Kharbanda Collaborating on a New Project? Leaked Photo Sparks Rumours

Speculations are running wild as Bollywood’s new pair Kriti Kharbanda and Sidharth Malhotra, were recently spotted together at a shoot. The interesting duo was seen sharing the space while working on something new, leaving fans wondering if this is the beginning of their collaboration in an upcoming project.

In the leaked photo, In the photo, Kriti was seen wearing a pair of pink pants with a white tee and a yellow jacket over it. Meanwhile, Sid was seen wearing a white tee with a grey jacket and a pair of brown pants. They were surrounded by extra actors. We wonder what’s cooking with these two coming together and what kind of roles they would be playing.

Kriti began her acting journey in 2009 with the Telugu film Boni. She then moved on to the Kannada film industry, starring in Chirru in 2010. She continued to do a few South Indian films, including Mr. Nookayya (2012), Ongole Gittha (2013), and Bruce Lee: The Fighter (2015) in Telugu and Prem Adda (2012) and Tirupathi Express (2014) in Kannada. She then made her Bollywood debut in 2016’s Raaz: Reboot. She went on to appear in movies such as Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017), Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), and Housefull (2019). She was last seen in 14 Phere (2021).

Meanwhile, idharth was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He will be next seen in Yodha which is all set to release on December 15. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film is slated to clash with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. He also has Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop series, Indian Police Force. Indian Police Force also marks the first collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Siddharth Malhotra. The web series is set in Shetty’s fictional Cop Universe. But, there is no official information regarding the release date yet.