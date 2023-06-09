Sidharth Malhotra Proudly Flaunts Wedding Band In New Photo; Did Kiara Advani Click It?

Sidharth Malhotra has been grabbing all the headlines ever since he tied the knots with her Shershah co-actor Kiara Advani. From mushy PDAs to setting new couple goals everyday, Sidharth Malhotra has truly been at the top of his game. As the actor gears up for his next big release Yodha, the actor was seen relaxing a bit with a refreshing drink of lemonade.

On Friday, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to drop a breezy picture of himself from inside a cafe. The actor wore a light green sweatshirt and was seen taking a sip from a lemonade with an animated expression plastered across his face. Also, what captured the netizens attention was the wedding band around his wrist.He complimented the picture with

a quirky caption that read, “When life gives you lemons, step into the limelight 😉."

Needless to say but fans were swooning all over the Shershah actor in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “I can understand now why girls simp for him 😩🔥" Another one commented, “I don’t mind lemon or limelight if that’s coming from Sid 💜" Someone else said, “When life gave u Kiara , you take 7 rounds❤️". A fan also stated, “Awwww…u blown me out baby😍❤️😍".

Apart from being a stellar actor, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has also been a huge advocate of sustainable living and environmental conservation. On World Environment Day, he joined forces to invoke community participation with fans for planting trees. This initiative follows Sidharth Malhotra’s previous successful venture with Sadhguru on World Environment Day, where they joined hands for the ‘Save Soil’. This initiative sought to enhance the nation’s green cover, showcasing Sidharth’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.