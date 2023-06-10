CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur And Ranveer Singh's Fun Banter In Old Gym Video Goes Viral; Watch
Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur And Ranveer Singh's Fun Banter In Old Gym Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 14:54 IST

Mumbai, India

The hilarious banter is leaving internet in splits.

It's not just about their movies, but the stars also know how to keep fans entertained with their fun interactions among fellow colleagues.

When it comes to entertainment in Bollywood, there’s always truck loads! It’s not just about their movies, but the stars also know how to keep fans entertained with their fun interactions among fellow star friends. A recent video making the rounds on Reddit captures a hilarious moment in the gym featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ranveer Singh.

The three actor may not have graced the big screen together, but they sure know how to spice up a gym session! A video of their fun banter has been making waves on social media. As Sidharth and Aditya shower compliments on someone’s transformation, praising their abs, arms, and chest gains, guess who pops up? None other than Ranveer Singh – rocking his eclectic style in a Batman vest! With his signature swag, he asks, “What’s up boys? Kya aap meri tarah hot and sexy banna chahte hai? Agar aap ka jawab hai ha, toh gym aaiye, loha uthaiye aur meri tarah hot and sexy ban jaiye (What’s up, boys? Do you want to be as hot and sexy as me? If your answer is yes, then hit the gym, lift some weights, and become hot and sexy just like me)."

Ranveer Singh with Sidharth Malhotra and ARK at the Gym. The golden trio 🏆 by u/Cautious_Section_530 in BollyBlindsNGossip

On their respective work front, Aditya Roy Kapur starred in The Night Manager released in February this year with the show gained immense love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the second part of the show, the actor has finally announced its release date. Sidharth has Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline. Ranveer Singh will next be featured in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a movie directed by Karan Johar.

June 10, 2023
June 10, 2023