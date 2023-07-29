Sidharth Malhotra Reviews Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'It's A Full-On Entertainer'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, releases in cinemas on July 28. The Karan Johar directorial marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair of Alia and Ranveer after their blockbuster movie Gully Boy. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and many celebs took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts on the film.

Now, Alia Bhatt’s ex boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra, too, has taken to Instagram to shower praises on the film. Taking to Stories, he wrote, “From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It’s been a glorious 25 years of watching you create magic. Wishing you 25 more years of storytelling that moves us, entertain us, makes us laugh and cry. #RRKPK is a full on family entertainer, go watch it guys!" he wrote.

Exes Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have maintained a cordial relationship. While Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor and has a daughter Raha, Sidharth is happily married to actress Kiara Advani.

Vicky Kaushal, too, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film. Taking to Stories, he wrote, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer! Take your loved ones… don’t miss it! @karanjohar you are a true master! Tremendous tremendous performances by @aliaabhatt @ravneersingh and what joy to watch veterans @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 on Screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers!"

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after eight years. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The screening was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and more.