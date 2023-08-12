CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sidharth Malhotra Says 'Yeh Dil Maange More' In His Note On 2 Years Of Shershaah; Kiara Advani Reacts

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 16:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates 2 years of Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra marked two years of his special film Shershaah with a heartfelt note on essaying Vikram Batra.

Two years ago, Sidharth Malhotra embarked on a journey that not only enriched his career but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. Portraying the iconic Captain Vikram Batra was a rare opportunity that allowed him to delve deep into the life of a true hero. Sidharth’s commitment to his role was evident as he immersed himself in the character, channeling Batra’s spirit, courage, and dedication.

As the film “Shershaah" completed its second year, the memories of its release are still fresh, and the love it garnered from viewers continues to resonate.

On Saturday, Sidharth Malhotra penned a note on his Instagram handle commemorating Shershah. He wrote, “Very few actors get the opportunity to play a real-life character who is immortal like the sunshine. However, I got this chance. Playing Captain Vikram Batra on screen helped me to live more. I lived his love for the country, his courage, his expertise, and his cheerfulness and finally Shershaah came into the picture. Two years ago today you all showered your love for Shershaah. And whenever I remember this date my heart cannot stop but say Yeh Dil Maange More."

Reacting to the post, Sidharth Malhotra’s wife and Shershaah co-actor Kiara Advani dropped a heart emoji. One of the fans wrote, “Sid… Can’t ever stop appreciating what u have done in this movie…thanks for living this character..thanks on the behalf of all cinema lovers♥️." Another one commented, “Sid was born to play cap vikram ❤️❤️." Someone else said,

“You deserves National award for #Shershaah ." A fan also stated,"You were the best choice for Vikram Batra Sir’s Role ..Yeh Dil Maange More ! ❤️✨ #jaihindkisena."

Sidharth’s heartfelt reflection, “Yeh Dil Maange More," encapsulates his gratitude for the chance to embody such a remarkable individual on screen. This anniversary not only commemorates a successful film but also pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Captain Vikram Batra.

