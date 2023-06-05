Sidharth Malhotra Teams Up With Fans To Plant Trees; Says 'It's Our Responsibility To…’

Apart from being a stellar actor, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has also been a huge advocate of sustainable living and environmental conservation. On World Environment Day, he joined forces to invoke community participation with fans for planting trees. This initiative follows Sidharth Malhotra’s previous successful venture with Sadhguru on World Environment Day, where they joined hands for the ‘Save Soil’. This initiative sought to enhance the nation’s green cover, showcasing Sidharth’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

Now, in yet another noteworthy effort, Sidharth Malhotra has teamed up with fans to plant trees. This powerful collaboration is set to make a significant impact in nurturing our environment and creating a greener future for all. Setting a benchmark for fans, the suave actor creates awareness and inspires action towards environmental conservation. His influence as an actor amplifies the message of sustainability, instilling a sense of responsibility in his followers. Together, they can make a remarkable difference.

Speaking about the tree plantation, Sidharth Malhotra said, “I am happy to be a part of the initiative that I undertook with my team. It is our collective responsibility to work towards the betterment of the environment and inspire others to join us in creating a greener world for future generations. On this World Environment Day, Let’s make sustainable choices, for this world is not just mine, but ours!"

Sharing a video from the tree plantation, he wrote, “The collective responsibility is #NotMineButOurs 🌱🌍 Today, the team & I planted trees in the vicinity. It is our collective responsibility to help save the planet and ensure we leave a happy and thriving planet for the future generations. Join us in celebrating World Environment Day by planting trees and embracing a sustainable lifestyle. Let’s show our planet some love! Here is to getting our hands dirty for Mother Earth! 💚🌳 #WorldEnvironmentDay”

Interestingly, the actor roped in his team including hair and make-up artists among others to join him in this cause. Sidharth’s message is clear: together, we can make a significant difference. Let us follow his lead, join hands, and plant the seeds of a sustainable future in our own neighbourhoods. Through our collective actions, we can create a ripple effect of positive change and leave a lasting legacy of environmental stewardship.