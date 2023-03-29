Sidharth Malhotra To Star In Hindi Remake Of Malayalam Romantic Drama Hridayam? Know Here

Sidharth Malhotra has a number of interesting projects in his pipeline and if reports are to be believed, the actor will soon feature in the Hindi remake of Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama, Hridayam. Sources close to the project claim that the makers are very keen on casting Sidharth in the film given that the actor has had two back-to-back superhit films to his credit - Shershaah and Mission Majnu.

The remake of Hridayam is expected to be a treat for audiences, with stunning visuals, foot-tapping music, and a gripping storyline. The original movie starred Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran among others in key roles.

While there no official confirmation regarding Sidharth’s association with the project so far, if the actor comes onboard, he will likely be sharing the screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Earlier it was reported that Saif Ali Khan’s son will be making his acting debut with Hridayam’s remake. In February this year, reports also claimed that Ibrahim has already left for Kullu-Manali to begin shooting for the film which will be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani.

Prior to this, it was also reported that Ibrahim was working on his physical transformation for his acting debut movie. “While Ibrahim has already started preparing for his maiden role, he will start shooting for the film from February. He is required to have a certain look in the film, and is diligently working on his physical transformation. Meanwhile, readings and workshops are going on simultaneously,” a source cited by Pinkvilla had claimed.

However, it should also be noted that there is no official announcement regarding Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut so far. Even though Ibrahim is yet to come in front of the screen, he has previously directed Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. Ibrahim worked as an assistant director for the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here