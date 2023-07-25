Sidharth Malhotra Watches Oppenheimer With Kiara Advani, Calls Christopher Nolan Film 'Masterpiece'

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was one of the most-awaited movies which hit theatres recently. While the film is getting immense love from the audience across the world, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also praised Nolan’s movie recently. The Mission Majnu actor took to his Instagram stories, shared a poster of Oppenheimer and wrote, “MASTERPIECE (fire emoji) #CHRISTOPHERNOLAN."

This comes a day after Sidharth was snapped outside a Delhi theatre with his actress-wife Kiara Advani. For his movie date, Sidharth kept his look casual as he sported a black sweatshirt and paired it with denim cargo trousers. On the other hand, Kiara looked prettiest as ever in a white tank top paired with matching trousers. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Talking about Oppenheimer, the film hit theatres on July 21 and clashed at the box office with Barbie. It is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.

Prior to Sidharth and Kiara, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were also spotted watching Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited movie. A video of the two from a Mumbai theatre had surfaced online. In the viral clip, Ranbir and Arjun were seen sitting inside a movie hall as they watched Oppenheimer. Ranbir was seen sporting a black hoodie with a cap of the same colour. Arjun Kapoor was also seen sitting next to him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha.