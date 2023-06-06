CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Sidharth Malhotra's Big Shout Out To Kiara Advani: 'Can't Wait To Watch SatyaPrem Ki Katha'
Sidharth Malhotra's Big Shout Out To Kiara Advani: 'Can't Wait To Watch SatyaPrem Ki Katha'

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 10:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The film is set to release on June 29.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are all set to entertain the audiences with their upcoming love story, SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, continue to set relationship goals with their unwavering support and encouragement for each other. Their gestures of love and companionship serve as a source of inspiration for many. Recently, Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha released its trailer, and as a supportive husband, Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to shower praise on his wife’s latest project.

Sidharth Malhotra gave a shout-out to his wife and Kartik Aaryan, who stars in the film opposite Kiara Advani. Showing his excitement, Sidharth reposted the trailer on his Instagram Stories and expressed his admiration, saying, “Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!”

The couple’s love and admiration for each other have captured the hearts of many, making them an endearing pair both on and off-screen. With their careers soaring high and their relationship blossoming, Kiara and Sidharth continue to be an inspiration for fans who believe in the power of love and support in building a strong and successful partnership.

Regarding the film, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are once again paired up as love interests in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the recently released trailer gives us a glimpse into the lives of Kartik’s character, SatyaPrem, and Kiara’s character, Katha. The trailer shows Kartik’s efforts to pursue Kiara for marriage and his attempts to impress her. The trailer showcases several heart-wrenching moments between Kiara and Kartik. Additionally, we catch a glimpse of the soulful songs that are part of the film. Satyaprem Ki Katha explores the concept of love after marriage, delving into the complexities and emotions that come with it.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also boasts a stellar ensemble that includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The Sameer Vidwans’ directorial will be released in theatres on June 29.

